Bangladeshi Photographer Becomes Favorite Among Internet Users At Stenin Contest

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) internet users considered the photo of a peasant with a harvest of cauliflower taken by Rafid Yasar from Bangladesh to be the best photo of the Andrei Stenin international competition, its organizers said.

"Internet users have chosen 'Happy Farmer' by Rafid Yasar, Bangladesh, as the best single work of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest. The photo, which shows a villager with his harvest of cauliflower, won almost a quarter of the online votes," the organizers said.

Yasar hopes that the recognition of a wide audience will help him to realize his dream of becoming a film director, the message noted.

"I understand that popular voting is for the Grand Prix, but each vote means support.

I don't know if there is any participant in the contest hoping to win as much as I am. However, let the strongest work win," the press service quotes him.

The results of the Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest will be announced at the end of September in the format of an online ceremony. The organizers traditionally plan to start an international tour of the winners' works around the cities of the world by the end of the year.

The annual contest for photojournalists aged between 18 and 33 aims to promote and support young talent. It is named after Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent Andrei Stenin, who was killed while covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

