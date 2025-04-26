Open Menu

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing At 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM

In an effort to make homeownership more accessible to Pakistanis, BankIslami is offering a lowest financing solution at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In an effort to make homeownership more accessible to Pakistanis, BankIslami is offering a lowest financing solution at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%. This offer provides customers with an affordable and transparent path to homeownership, delivering a market-competitive solution that aligns with the principles of Islamic banking.

Under this initiative, BankIslami’s home financing solution features Special Profit Pricing, allowing customers to avail home financing at an exclusive rate of 1-Year KIBOR + 1%. It also includes a spread fixed for 3 years, ensuring stability and predictability for its customers. After the first three years, standard pricing will be applied: KIBOR + 2% for salaried individuals and KIBOR + 3% for self-employed professionals.

Rizwan Ata, President & CEO of BankIslami, commented at the launch: “At BankIslami, we are dedicated to Saving Humanity from Riba and advancing Islamic banking practices that empower our customers.

Our home financing solution is designed to offer accessible and ethical financial services, making homeownership a reality for more Pakistanis while aligning with their values."

BankIslami’s home financing solution is designed to cater to a broad range of customers, making it easier for Pakistanis to own their homes while adhering to the principles of Islamic banking. The Bank's expertise in Shariah-compliant financing, coupled with this competitive offer, ensures that more individuals can access affordable financial services that align with their values.

