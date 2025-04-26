BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing At 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM
In an effort to make homeownership more accessible to Pakistanis, BankIslami is offering a lowest financing solution at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In an effort to make homeownership more accessible to Pakistanis, BankIslami is offering a lowest financing solution at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%. This offer provides customers with an affordable and transparent path to homeownership, delivering a market-competitive solution that aligns with the principles of Islamic banking.
Under this initiative, BankIslami’s home financing solution features Special Profit Pricing, allowing customers to avail home financing at an exclusive rate of 1-Year KIBOR + 1%. It also includes a spread fixed for 3 years, ensuring stability and predictability for its customers. After the first three years, standard pricing will be applied: KIBOR + 2% for salaried individuals and KIBOR + 3% for self-employed professionals.
Rizwan Ata, President & CEO of BankIslami, commented at the launch: “At BankIslami, we are dedicated to Saving Humanity from Riba and advancing Islamic banking practices that empower our customers.
Our home financing solution is designed to offer accessible and ethical financial services, making homeownership a reality for more Pakistanis while aligning with their values."
BankIslami’s home financing solution is designed to cater to a broad range of customers, making it easier for Pakistanis to own their homes while adhering to the principles of Islamic banking. The Bank's expertise in Shariah-compliant financing, coupled with this competitive offer, ensures that more individuals can access affordable financial services that align with their values.
Recent Stories
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
More Stories From Technology
-
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%1 minute ago
-
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot19 hours ago
-
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and Action21 hours ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Portal2 days ago
-
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Performance for a Greene ..2 days ago
-
China introduces 10G broadband internet service3 days ago
-
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, and Pro Cameras3 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design4 days ago
-
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Compare!8 days ago
-
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a single day for Kharif 202 ..9 days ago
-
Meet Your AI-Powered Companion: How Infinix NOTE 50 Series One Tap AI Enhances Your Life10 days ago
-
HBL uses AI to connect with HBLPSL fans10 days ago