Bardana Mobile App Registers More Than 235,000 Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 03:56 PM

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

384 Wheat procurement centers established, more than 46 lakh tonnes of Bardana released to the farmers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04 April, 2023) Through the Bardana Mobile Application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the digitization of the Punjab Food Department, more than 235,000 farmers have registered for obtaining Bardana since 2019.

This was told during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 384 Wheat procurement centers have been established across the province through the system, while more than 46 lakh tonnes of Bardana have been released to the farmers.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the Application has facilitated farmers by making the registration process for obtaining Bardana convenient. Similarly, the record of Wheat purchase is also being monitored through the Payment Scroll System, which is accessible to banks and food centers.

