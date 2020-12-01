UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BDS Helps China Enhance Comprehensive Transport Management

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:00 PM

BDS helps China enhance comprehensive transport management

China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has remarkably enhanced the country's comprehensive traffic management in both efficiency and safety, according to the latest report

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has remarkably enhanced the country's comprehensive traffic management in both efficiency and safety, according to the latest report.

The BDS and related technologies have been extensively applied in all major fields in China's transportation sector, said the report on the construction and development of the BDS released by the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The BDS has been applied in many areas such as key transportation process monitoring, highway infrastructure safety monitoring, port high-precision real-time positioning and dispatching monitoring, said the report.

By the end of October, around seven million commercial road vehicles had been installed with the BDS, accounting for 96 percent of road vehicles in operation.

A total of 31,400 postal and express delivery vehicles have also applied the BDS, around 88 percent of the total sum, according to the report.

China declared the official commissioning of the BDS on July 31, marking the formal opening of the BDS-3 system for global users.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Road Traffic July October All Million

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi turns aggressive over misbehavior of ..

13 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s wise leadership turned dream of Union i ..

19 minutes ago

Two killed in road accidents in sargodha

4 minutes ago

UN Relief Chief Eyes $35Bln for 2021 Humanitarian ..

4 minutes ago

Russian MiG-31BM Fighter Crews Take Up Combat Duty ..

4 minutes ago

Colombia Extends Closure of Land, River Borders Un ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.