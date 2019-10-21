Become a successful blogger with DigiSkills!

Blogging is in! If you’re thinking about freelancing, the thing you need to understand about having a blog is that it needs to exist to serve a purpose

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) Blogging is in! If you’re thinking about freelancing, the thing you need to understand about having a blog is that it needs to exist to serve a purpose.So go ahead and make that profile on any of the blogging sites like blogger.com.

Start your blog with choosing your topic. To become an awesome freelance blog writer, you should know all about your topic. Start jotting down points and taking notes to make a complete structure of what you want to write.

Don't expect the traffic to come immediately. But write great articles with great headlines; submit some of them to social media and you might get a few hits. If you get some popular articles, you could get some regular readers. Once you've got some subscribers don't submit your stuff to the social media - let your readers do it for you. It gets you noticed by other blogs, and they're your real market. Your personal social media handles are the perfect starters for getting an audience.

Once you've developed a brand for yourself, and gotten yourself noticed, and developed a good sample of writing on your own blog and elsewhere, take the plunge and write to some of the bigger blogs. Send an email, asking if they have any openings for freelance writers. Tell them a little about yourself (be very brief), include a link to your blog and a couple of your best articles.

Offer to write just one article as a trial run.

Time is money, and every time you start work with a new client, you’ll have to spend (often unpaid) time getting to know the client, their expectations and their style. With long-term clients, you’ll have a more steady income and can even negotiate a higher rate down the road.

Simply put, the faster you type, the more blog posts you can crank out and the more money you can make. So if you can’t type quickly or you make a lot of typing errors get to work on improving your speed and become a more efficient typist.If you do get a freelance writing gig with a blog, or a trial post or two, be sure to submit your best stuff. A mediocre post doesn't help the blog you're writing for, and certainly doesn't help you.

Now that you’ve got the head-start on how to be a kickass freelance blog writer sign up with DigiSkills.pk to get the full throttle starter pack! DigiSkills.pk is the perfect platform for you to get your hands dirty and start writing your perfect pieces with the help of the best instructors in Pakistan. And that’s not it; the best part about it is that all their online courses are absolutely FREE OF COST – yup, you read that right!

So what’re you waiting for? Sign up now!