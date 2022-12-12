UrduPoint.com

Before 2022 Comes To A Close, Realme’s Last Sale Of The Year Goes Live

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 06:05 PM

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

Giving realme fans the last option to stock up on all their favourite realme goodies from Daraz during the 12.12 Sale.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022) The time has arrived for all realme fans as the 12.12 Sale has gone live on Daraz. And, realme has planned it big - giving upto 25% discount on smartphones and smart AIoT products. For those who were waiting to get their hands on realme’s spectacular phones of the year, it doesn’t get better than this!

So, avail these year-end discounts and get products such as:

  • realme 9 Pro+ (8GB + 128GB) for PKR 77,399/- down from 79,999/-
  • realme 9 4G (8GB + 128GB) for PKR 64,799/- down from PKR 66,999/-
  • With a glowing design, realme C35 (4GB + 128GB) will cost PKR 45,499/- down from PKR 46,999/-
  • realme C25Y (4GB + 64GB) can be purchased for PKR 33,899/- down from 34,999/-
  • Grab a realme C11 (4GB + 64GB) at an amazing price tag of PKR 29,999/- down from PKR 30,999/-

Over at the AIoT front, realme has great deals on:

  • realme Watch S that comes for an exciting price of PKR 14,999/- all the way down from PKR 19,999/-
  • realme Dart Charge Power Bank for PKR 5,589/- down from PKR 6,999/-

The list doesn’t end here.

Other hero products by realme have their prices slashed as well such as realme Power Bank 2i, realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2, realme 30W Dart Charge Power Bank, realme Band 2, realme Buds Q2, realme Buds Air Neo, and realme Buds Wireless Pro, as well as the realme Motion Activated Night Light and realme Smart Scale.

This can be the perfect time for you to buy realme gifts for your loved ones because this for sure is the best realme sale, closing the year with a bang.

Bank Sale Buy Price Pakistani Rupee 4G All From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

More Stories From Technology

