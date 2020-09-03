UrduPoint.com
Beijing Concerned With India Banning 118 Chinese Apps - Commerce Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Beijing Concerned With India Banning 118 Chinese Apps - Commerce Ministry

China is concerned with India's decision to ban more than 100 Chinese applications, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) China is concerned with India's decision to ban more than 100 Chinese applications, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said on Thursday.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday prohibited the use of 118 applications developed in China, including the highly popular multiplayer battle royale video game, PUBG mobile, amid increasing trade and border tensions between the two countries.

"On September 2, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced banning use of 118 Chinese applications in India, under a pretext of a so-called undermining of India's sovereignty, [territorial] integrity, national defense, national security, and public order.

In light of that, China expresses grave concern and strong protest," Gao said.

India already banned 59 programs in June, including the TikTok social network, the UC Browser and the WeChat messenger. The list of prohibited software was further expanded in late July with 47 items, such as Baidu Search and Weibo.

The two neighbors have seen their relations consistently sour since May clashes that occurred in the border region of Ladakh.

