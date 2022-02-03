Beijing Decries Revocation of China Unicom License in US - IT Ministry

China strongly opposes the decision of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban the activities of the China Unicom telecommunications company on US territory, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022)

The FCC revoked the license of China Unicom (Americas) Operations Limited earlier in the day, saying the ban "safeguards the nation's telecommunications infrastructure from potential security threats." It suspects that the company is being influenced and controlled by the Chinese government.

"The revocation of the license without specifying violations is an unjustified act of oppression against Chinese companies, blurring of national security concept and misuse of authority," the MIIT said.

China Unicom has always complied with all US rules and regulations, while providing high-quality service in the United States, the ministry said.

"The US must recall its unjustified decision and stop generalizing the concept of state security and politicizing economics," the MIIT said.

China Unicom provides end-to-end global integrated services such as connectivity, internet, cloud, and internet of things. The company has been operating in the US for 20 years. It now has 60 days to terminate all local and international services that it provides from within US territory.