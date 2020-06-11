UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Has Over 21,000 5G Base Stations

Daniyal Sohail 37 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Beijing has over 21,000 5G base stations

Beijing has so far built 21,086 5G base stations, local authorities said on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing has so far built 21,086 5G base stations, local authorities said on Thursday.

The number of 5G users in the city has exceeded 3.1 million since the city officially kicked off 5G commercial use in 2019, according to the Beijing Municipal Communications Administration.

The Beijing branches of China mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom, the first batch of companies that obtained the 5G licenses, have applied 5G in over 1,000 projects in the fields of industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, commerce and trade, and education and healthcare.

Beijing has put 3,729 5G base stations into operation so far this year.

Related Topics

Education Mobile China Beijing 5G 2019 Commerce Million

Recent Stories

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 180,000

34 seconds ago

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 continues to spread in south, southeast A ..

35 seconds ago

Auto industry performance remains slow during curr ..

37 seconds ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

21 minutes ago

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.