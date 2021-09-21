Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

Beijing now has 45,700 5G base stations as of the end of August, with 5G users totaling over 12 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Beijing now has 45,700 5G base stations as of the end of August, with 5G users totaling over 12 million.

Every 10,000 people in Beijing enjoy about 20 5G base stations, ranking first in China, showed data released by the Beijing Communications Administration at the local conference, China.org reported .

The capital city has realized full coverage of the 5G network in key functional areas, including its downtown core area, sub-center, and central business district.

The technology applies in healthcare, education, tourism, and the industrial internet, said Su Shaolin, director of the administration.

China has taken a global lead in 5G development, with 819,000 5G base stations built by late May, accounting for over 70 percent of the world's total.

