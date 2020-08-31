UrduPoint.com
Beijing Hi-tech Zone Launches "cloud" Platform To Recruit Global Talent

Daniyal Sohail 59 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:16 PM

An economic and technological development area in Beijing's Daxing District has launched a "cloud" platform to help local hi-tech companies recruit professionals from around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Through the recruitment platform, 104 companies in Yizhuang, also known as E-Town, will hire more than 1,000 professionals from around the globe to fill various vacancies including key technicians and department heads and those of higher levels, the development area said Saturday at a press conference.

Roughly three-quarters of the posts cover the area's four pillar industries, namely new-generation information technology, advanced and new-energy automobile, biotechnology and comprehensive health, and robotic and intelligent manufacturing.

Other emerging industries such as aerospace, new materials and energy conservation, and environmental protection, are also involved. The recruitment's will last until Oct. 8.

