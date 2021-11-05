Beijing Successfully Launches Guangmu Earth Science Satellite Into Orbit - CASC

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) China launched CASEarth, also known as the Guangmu earth science satellite, aboard the Long March 6 launch vehicle, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) reported on Friday.

The launch was carried out on Friday at 10:19 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) from the Taiyuan cosmodrome in the Shanxi province in northern China. According to the CASC, the satellite successfully entered the target orbit.

As noted by the launch center, it was the 395th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

The Guangmu satellite is a component of "A Project on Big Earth Data Science Engineering".

It was designed by the Chinese academy of Sciences in 2018. The satellite became the world's first scientific satellite developed for meeting the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Guangmu satellite has three optical payloads in this satellite, a ground support system and a scientific application system. It can determine the amount of energy consumption in areas of high human activity, the structure of settlements and the coastal environment. The satellite is expected to provide space observation data for scientific and application studies in China, as well as in the world.