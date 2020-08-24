Beijing Supports TikTok Legal Case Against Trump Executive Order - Spokesman

Beijing supports Chinese companies' use of legal weapons to defend legal rights, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday in the context of the social media company TikTok suing US President Donald Trump over restrictive executive order

On Sunday, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, announced it was raising a legal case against the White House for the executive order banning transactions between the app and the Beijing-based company.

"China continues to support relevant companies to take up legal weapons to defend their rightful interests and will continue to take all necessary measures to defend the legal rights of Chinese companies," Zhao said at a briefing in Beijing.