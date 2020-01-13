Beijing to further cultivate 5G, AI industries

Beijing will develop high-end, precision and sophisticated industries with stronger efforts to achieve a modern economic system, Mayor Chen Jining said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Beijing will develop high-end, precision and sophisticated industries with stronger efforts to achieve a modern economic system, Mayor Chen Jining said.

An action plan for the development of the 5G industry will be implemented, Chen said in his government work report delivered at the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

The city will also strive for steady progress in the building of the 5G telecommunications network, the mayor said, noting that 5G commercialization accelerated in 2019, which was evidenced by the "5G+8K" video broadcasting of the International Horticultural Exhibition and FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Last year, Beijing opened 503 km of roads for intelligent connected vehicles. Demonstration roads for 5G-based long-distance autonomous driving tests will be built this year.

The city will prioritize the integrated circuit industry and focus on advanced design and manufacturing of general and specialized chips.

The mayor also noted that Beijing will build an AI-based open-source innovation platform and introduce more application scenarios related to healthcare and government services using the technology.