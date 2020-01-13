UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing To Further Cultivate 5G, AI Industries

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:49 PM

Beijing to further cultivate 5G, AI industries

Beijing will develop high-end, precision and sophisticated industries with stronger efforts to achieve a modern economic system, Mayor Chen Jining said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Beijing will develop high-end, precision and sophisticated industries with stronger efforts to achieve a modern economic system, Mayor Chen Jining said.

An action plan for the development of the 5G industry will be implemented, Chen said in his government work report delivered at the ongoing annual session of the municipal people's congress.

The city will also strive for steady progress in the building of the 5G telecommunications network, the mayor said, noting that 5G commercialization accelerated in 2019, which was evidenced by the "5G+8K" video broadcasting of the International Horticultural Exhibition and FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Last year, Beijing opened 503 km of roads for intelligent connected vehicles. Demonstration roads for 5G-based long-distance autonomous driving tests will be built this year.

The city will prioritize the integrated circuit industry and focus on advanced design and manufacturing of general and specialized chips.

The mayor also noted that Beijing will build an AI-based open-source innovation platform and introduce more application scenarios related to healthcare and government services using the technology.

Related Topics

World Technology Vehicles Jining Beijing Progress 5G Congress 2019 Government Industry

Recent Stories

AJK lashes with much-awaited first heavy rain and ..

7 minutes ago

Iraq Not Planning to Send Forces Abroad, Ready to ..

7 minutes ago

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies pay Rs2 ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh United Party (SUP) leader shot dead in Kotri ..

7 minutes ago

Distribution of chicken package in cold districts ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Financial Off ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.