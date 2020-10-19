Beijingers enjoy good mental well-being, moderately addicted to smartphones: report

Beijingers are generally in good mental health, securing 96.61 points on a scale of 0-160, according to an annual report on the city's social psychology

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Beijingers are generally in good mental health, securing 96.61 points on a scale of 0-160, according to an annual report on the city's social psychology.

The measurement saw the highest reading (101.66 points) among residents aged 41 to 50 and the lowest reading (94.36 points) among those aged 51 and above, said the report.

Almost 60 percent of people in Beijing feel happy or very happy in life, it added.

The report also measured the level of cell phone addiction among residents.

Beijing residents' average score for smartphone addiction is 3.08, within a whisker of the median score of 3, indicating that Beijingers rank at the middle rung in terms of phone obsession, said the report.

Men are more addicted to their smartphones than women, it added.

However, elderly people in the Chinese capital city suffer an above-median level of loneliness and seem to be prone to depression with an incidence rate of 40.3 percent, said the report.

Conducted among Beijing's permanent residents aged 18 to 70, the research was released by social psychology departments of the Beijing municipal government in cooperation with the Chinese Association of Social Psychology. This is the seventh edition of the survey.

Its methodology combines questionnaires, interviews and a literature review, among other survey techniques.