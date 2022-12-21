Belarus Approves Agreement With Russia on Production Operations in Union State

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The government of Belarus has approved an agreement with Russia on the recognition of production operations carried out on the territory of the Russia-Belarus Union State, according to a resolution of the Belarusian Council of Ministers posted on the national legal portal.

"The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decides to approve an agreement between the government of the Republic of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the recognition of technological operations carried out on the territory of the Union State," the document says.

The deal was signed in Moscow on September 27, 2022.