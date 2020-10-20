Belarus Court Labels Telegram Channel Nexta-Live as Extremist - Belta

A court in Minsk declared an opposition-minded Telegram channel NEXTA-live and its NEXTA logo to be extremist materials, Belta news agency reported, citing the country's Supreme Court

The channel publishes news and plans for mass protests in Belarus.

According to the news agency, the court decided to label NEXTA this way because of calls for mass unrest in its materials.