Belarus Court Labels Telegram Channel Nexta-Live As Extremist - Belta
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:29 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) A court in Minsk declared an opposition-minded Telegram channel NEXTA-live and its NEXTA logo to be extremist materials, Belta news agency reported, citing the country's Supreme Court.
The channel publishes news and plans for mass protests in Belarus.
According to the news agency, the court decided to label NEXTA this way because of calls for mass unrest in its materials.