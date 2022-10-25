UrduPoint.com

Belarus Expects To Send Cosmonaut To ISS In 2023 - National Academy Of Sciences

Daniyal Sohail Published October 25, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Minsk expects that a Belarusian cosmonaut will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, a member of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Pyotr Vityaz, said on Tuesday

"It was decided that our Belarusian cosmonaut may take part in the flight... Now work is underway to select (candidates) for our cosmonaut's potential flight to the ISS next year," Vityaz said, speaking at the Belarusian Space Congress in Minsk.

In accordance with the agreements made by the leaders of Belarus and Russia, a joint space flight project is being implemented at the Russian segment of the ISS, the scientist said. In this regard, the Belarusian space program has been upgraded to include regulations for the selection process and training of candidates for the space flight, post-voyage rehabilitation and scientific research.

During their visit in April to the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to hold a joint space flight to the ISS. Putin has instructed state space agency Roscosmos to organize the necessary preparatory work for this.

On June 14, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus sent a list of 29 candidates for the flight to the ISS. Roscosmos said in late June that it had started the selection process. The flight is planned in the fall of 2023 on the Russian Soyuz MS spacecraft.

