Belarus' Interior Ministry Labels Belsat Internet Resources as Extremist

The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Wednesday that it labeled the Internet resources of Belsat Polish satellite broadcaster as an extremist formation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Wednesday that it labeled the internet resources of Belsat Polish satellite broadcaster as an extremist formation.

"By the decision of the internal affairs ministry, a group of citizens united through the Internet resources of BELSAT were recognized as an extremist formation and their activities on the territory of the Republic of Belarus were prohibited," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Belsat mostly broadcasts in the Belarusian language, but it is not accredited in the country. The tv channel has a website and social media accounts.