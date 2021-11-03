UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Interior Ministry Labels Belsat Internet Resources As Extremist

Daniyal Sohail 2 hours ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:57 AM

Belarus' Interior Ministry Labels Belsat Internet Resources as Extremist

The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Wednesday that it labeled the Internet resources of Belsat Polish satellite broadcaster as an extremist formation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Wednesday that it labeled the internet resources of Belsat Polish satellite broadcaster as an extremist formation.

"By the decision of the internal affairs ministry, a group of citizens united through the Internet resources of BELSAT were recognized as an extremist formation and their activities on the territory of the Republic of Belarus were prohibited," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Belsat mostly broadcasts in the Belarusian language, but it is not accredited in the country. The tv channel has a website and social media accounts.

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Belarus TV

Recent Stories

23 passengers die as bus plunge into ravine in Aza ..

23 passengers die as bus plunge into ravine in Azad Kashmir

44 seconds ago
 PM to announce historic relief package today

PM to announce historic relief package today

15 minutes ago
 Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

Accident claims 22 lives in AJK

11 minutes ago
 Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,00 ..

Iran-Linked Hackers Leak Medical Records of 290,000 Israeli Patients - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's in ..

Textile exports on rise due to PTI government's incentives: Farrukh

11 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

Israeli strikes hit Syria targets: monitor

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.