Belarus Presidential Election Website Unavailable for Hours After Overnight Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The official website devoted to the presidential election in Belarus has been inaccessible for several hours after overnight protests in Minsk and other Belarusian cities.

Internet connection has been unstable in the country since Sunday.

At the same time, the website of the Central Election Commission is operational, but there is no data on vote counting there.

Belarus 24 broadcaster reported that the leadership of the commission will announce the Sunday election results at a press conference at 09:00 a.

m. (06:00 GMT) on Monday.

The websites of some opposition media outlets, including tut.by news portal and Nexta, are also unavailable, but their Telegram channels were accessible and were actively covering mass protests and clashes between demonstrators and security services that took place overnight.

Belarus state-run news outlets and broadcasters provide limited information about the situation with civil unrest in Belarus, just noting that the authorities control the situation and that those responsible for the instability would be brought to justice.