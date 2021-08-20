Belarus' Supreme Court Sends Google Lawsuit Against Anti-Trust Authorities to Lower Court

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The Belarusian Supreme Court announced on Friday the suspension of Google's lawsuit against the Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) over allegations of anti-trust violations, sending it down to a lower court.

In July, the ministry established that the internet search giant is violating the country's anti-trust law by offering preinstallation of its Google Play app store on Android-based smartphones and tablets only if manufacturers agree to certain conditions that affect other software developers.

The MART probe was initiated at the request of Russian company Yandex. On Thursday, the supreme court's economic disputes panel held a preliminary session to clarify the sides' arguments.

"The court proceedings are suspended until Google LLC's appeal against MART's actions is heard in the Minsk economic court," the supreme court ruled.

According to the supreme court, Google claimed that the ministry's actions to determine the company's dominant market share do not meet Belarusian legal requirements.