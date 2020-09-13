UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Cellular Operator Reduces Internet Bandwidth In Minsk At Request Of Authorities

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Belarusian Cellular Operator Reduces Internet Bandwidth in Minsk at Request of Authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Belarusian cellular operator A1 has said on Sunday that it has reduced the bandwidth of mobile internet services in Minsk after a request was made by the authorities.

Large-scale opposition demonstrations are currently taking place in the Belarusian capital, and multiple protesters have been detained throughout the day, according to Sputnik correspondents at the scene.

"In accordance with an order issued by the authorities on September 13, mobile internet bandwidth in Minsk has been reduced. The fulfillment of this requirement will result in a deterioration in data transfer speeds or the temporary unavailability of services," A1 said in a Twitter post.

The cellular operator said that it will provide a further update once services are restored in full.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile Twitter Minsk September Sunday Post Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

51 minutes ago

Oman welcomes Bahrain initiative on relations with ..

1 hour ago

UAE Pro League organises strategic retreat with In ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 5,449 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.