Belarusian Cellular Operator Reduces Internet Bandwidth in Minsk at Request of Authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Belarusian cellular operator A1 has said on Sunday that it has reduced the bandwidth of mobile internet services in Minsk after a request was made by the authorities.

Large-scale opposition demonstrations are currently taking place in the Belarusian capital, and multiple protesters have been detained throughout the day, according to Sputnik correspondents at the scene.

"In accordance with an order issued by the authorities on September 13, mobile internet bandwidth in Minsk has been reduced. The fulfillment of this requirement will result in a deterioration in data transfer speeds or the temporary unavailability of services," A1 said in a Twitter post.

The cellular operator said that it will provide a further update once services are restored in full.