Daniyal Sohail Published December 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Belarusian President Goes to Russia for Informal CIS Summit, Space Talks - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has headed to Russia on a working visit to take part in an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and hold space talks, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported on Saturday.

According to the news agency, the Belarusian leader will participate in a CIS summit in Saint Petersburg from December 26-27 to assess the results of cooperation in 2022 and discuss further plans on partnership in a number of areas.

The Belarusian leader is also expected to visit the Gagarin State Scientific Research-and-Testing Cosmonaut Training Center in the Moscow Region, where candidates from Belarus are being selected for a maiden space mission, Belta reported, adding that talks on further space cooperation between Russia and Belarus would also be held.

Earlier in the week, Russian President Putin paid a working visit to Minsk to hold talks with his Belarusian counterpart and discuss issues of mutual interest, including joint measures to address security challenges in the region.

