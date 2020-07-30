Belarusian Presidential Candidate Says Limitation of Internet Access Possible in Country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Belarusian presidential candidate Andrey Dmitriev, the co-chairman of the Tell the Truth public association, said on Thursday that the possibility to limit internet access in the country "if such a need arises" was discussed at a meeting in the Central Election Commission.

"I have asked [Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov] about the possible restrictions of Internet operation. He told me that they do not rule out the possibility to shut down the Internet if they decide that a direct threat to the national security is coming from there," Dmitriev told reporters after the meeting, in which Ravkov and presidential candidates participated.