Berlin Seeking to Ban Use of Chinese Components for Expanding 5G Coverage - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Germany plans to ban components produced by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE that were used to expand wireless coverage in the 5G mobile standard, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing sources.

The ban on the use of Chinese technology in critical infrastructure could affect the Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica mobile operators, which have already used components from these Chinese companies when expanding their 5G networks, the report said.

The government does not plan to cover the costs of re-equipment, it added.

Berlin's decision will affect relations with Beijing, as well as German operators' plans to expand the 5G mobile standard, the newspaper said.

The topic of the participation of Chinese companies in the expansion of 5G networks in Germany has been stirring up controversy for several years now as Berlin is worried that the Chinese government could gain access to German critical infrastructure.