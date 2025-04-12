- Home
- Technology
- Best Waterproof and Drop-proof Now comes to 40K range : realme C75x to Launch Next Week in Pakistan
Best Waterproof And Drop-proof Now Comes To 40K Range : Realme C75x To Launch Next Week In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 01:23 PM
Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan! realme is set to launch its latest model, the realme C75x, on April 14
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan! realme is set to launch its latest model, the realme C75x, on April 14. With the launch of the new realme C75x, realme sets a new benchmark by bringing the premium IP69 water and dust resistance rating—previously seen only in smartphones priced at PKR 50,000 to 80,000—into the affordable PKR 40,000 range, combining top-tier durability with exceptional value and quality. This device promises to deliver exceptional durability and style, all within an affordable price range—and it comes in two powerful variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, both equipped to offer performance and versatility that’s hard to match.
The realme C75x is available in the stunning Coral Pink color, making it an ideal choice for those who love a touch of elegance in their gadgets. “Perfect Pink for Her”—a vibrant, youthful shade that blends charm, elegance, and a subtle hint of boldness. Inspired by sleek, modern design, the realme C75x combines a chic aesthetic with smart functionality, making it a stylish and practical gift.
Life is unpredictable, but the realme C75x is designed to keep up with its ArmorShell™ Protection. It boasts **Triple IP ratings—IP69, IP68, and IP66—**ensuring resistance against dust, water, and sudden impacts. These are the highest durability ratings in its category, offering protection that even many premium devices don’t match. Whether you're caught in the rain or accidentally drop your phone, the C75x is built to be drop-proof, waterproof, and worry-proof.
Beyond its tough exterior, the realme C75x shines with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—a refresh rate higher than most phones in this price range, ensuring buttery visuals while scrolling, gaming, or watching videos.
Powered by the Helio G81 Ultra chipset, it delivers snappier performance compared to other devices in its class. The C75x comes in two variants—6GB and 8GB RAM, both expandable with Dynamic RAM up to 16GB, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth app switching. With 128GB of storage, there's plenty of space for apps, media, and memories.
Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the realme C75x’s 5600mAh powerhouse battery. Combined with 45W fast charging, it's not just about endurance—it’s about convenience too. Most phones in this segment offer slower charging speeds, making the C75x a faster, more efficient companion for daily use.
With an expected price range of PKR 40,000, the realme C75x packs premium durability, superior performance, and stylish design—outclassing many alternatives in this category. Whether you're choosing the 6GB or 8GB model, you're getting serious value.
In summary, the realme C75x stands out as a stylish, robust, and high-performing smartphone that doesn’t compromise on specs. Its Coral Pink variant adds a fashionable flair, making it the perfect pink for girls who want both substance and style. With its class-leading durability, smoother display, faster charging, and better overall performance, the realme C75x is set to make waves in the Pakistani market.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Technology
-
TECNO CAMON 40 Series: Redefining Imagery with TECNO AI17 hours ago
-
PITB and PSDF sign MoU to empower rural women through Digital Skills training17 hours ago
-
Best Waterproof and Drop-proof Now comes to 40K range : realme C75x to Launch Next Week in Pakistan17 hours ago
-
Break down language barriers with the Infinix NOTE 50 series3 days ago
-
Registrations Open for New Batch of PITB’s SheWins Training Program to Empower Women with Digital ..4 days ago
-
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfect pink for girls5 days ago
-
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performance, and Photography5 days ago
-
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!5 days ago
-
Online Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number via e-Auction App & Web Portal6 days ago
-
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series6 days ago
-
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All8 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era8 days ago