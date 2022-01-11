UrduPoint.com

Beyond All Expectations, Realme Became A Global Bestselling Brand During 2021 Shopping Festivals

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Realme thanks its fans worldwide for propelling the brand to top spots across all shopping festivals in 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th January, 2022) realme, the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, has become a real bestselling brand globally. In Pakistan alone, the emerging tech brand captured top spots on the bestselling lists across major online e-commerce platforms during, 11.11 and other festival sales. This trend was also witnessed in all other markets where realme dominated shopping festival sales throughout.

Pakistan

realme retained its position as the Top No. 01 smartphone brand on Daraz in Pakistan during the 11.11 Salebration. The youth-centric brand clinched two further accolades as the realme GT Master Edition became the top-selling 5G Smartphone and realme Narzo 50i was the Top 01 bestseller overall.

Southeast Asia

realme was also ranked as the Top 01 bestselling smartphone brand in Thailand, Bangladesh and Indonesia on local platforms like Lazada or daraz.

Online shoppers from Shopee in Malaysia and the Philippines took considerate interests at realme handsets as the brand was listed as the second bestselling brand.

Europe

Thanks to the hot sale of realme GT Master Edition and realme 8 series, realme saw strong bestselling momentum in Europe with disruptive growth. On Amazon, both Italy and Hungary witnessed a whopping realme growth rate of more than 1000% YoY while Germany, UK, Spain recorded an increase of 342%, 308% and 290% YoY respectively.

Noticeably, realme products were dominant on Amazon Top 10 Bestseller lists in Spain (5 out of 10) and Italy (4 out of 10).

