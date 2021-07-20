Bezos, Crew Safely Back to Earth After Reaching Edge of Space - Blue Origin Live Stream

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A spacecraft with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a team of astronauts has successfully parachuted back on Earth after it reached space with the New Shepard space missile at 8:23 a.m. local time, Blue Origin's live webcast of the launch showed on Tuesday.

The rocket came back on Earth first followed by the capsule carrying Bezos and other astronauts that parachuted in a Texas desert.