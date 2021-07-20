Bezos, Crew Safely Get Back to Earth After Reaching Edge of Space- Blue Origin Live Stream

A spacecraft with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a team of astronauts has successfully parachuted back on Earth at 8:23 a.m. CT (13:23 GMT) after it reached space with the New Shepard space missile, Blue Origin's live webcast of the launch showed on Tuesday

VAN HORN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) A spacecraft with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and a team of astronauts has successfully parachuted back on Earth at 8:23 a.m. CT (13:23 GMT) after it reached space with the New Shepard space missile, Blue Origin's live webcast of the launch showed on Tuesday.

The rocket came back on Earth first followed by the capsule carrying Bezos and the astronauts that parachuted in a Texas desert.

The duration of the flight from take off in Van Horn, Texas, until landing in the desert lasted nearly 11 minutes. The spacecraft reached the maximum speed of over 2,300 miles per hour before it started to descend from an altitude of about 66 miles.

Before starting to descend, the New Shepard missile detached from the capsule with Bezos and the astronauts and was first to arrive back to Earth.

The other crew members besides Jeff Bezos were his brother Mark Bezos, pilot Wally Funk and a Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen.

Bezos' unpiloted, automatic flight comes just nine days after another billionaire, Richard Branson, flew 60 miles above the stratosphere on his Virgin Galactic company's space plane Unity.