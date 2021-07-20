Bezos Says Blue Origin Spacecraft to Fly 2 More Manned Missions in 2021

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday that the Blue Origin spacecraft is going to fly two more manned missions to space in 2021 after completing successfully the first launch earlier in the day

VAN HORN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Tuesday that the Blue Origin spacecraft is going to fly two more manned missions to space in 2021 after completing successfully the first launch earlier in the day.

"We are going to fly human missions twice more this year. And what we do in the following year, I am not sure yet," Bezos said during a press conference after the flight.

Bezos also said that his high expectations about the space flight were "dramatically exceeded" as he was amazed by how beautiful the Earth is.