Bezos to Travel to Space With His Brother on July 20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Amazon founder and the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos, announced he would travel to space on July 20 on New Shepard vehicle of his space company Blue Origin, together with his brother.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother.

The greatest adventure, with my best friend," Bezos wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Blue Origin launched an online auction for one passenger seat aboard the reusable suborbital ship New Shepard, which is scheduled to be launched on July 20. The result will be revealed on June 12.

Blue Origin wrote on Twitter that the auction winner would join Bezos and his bother Mark during the flight.