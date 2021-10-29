Barrington M. Salmon - Facebook may hope rebranding allows it to evade accountability amid recent scandals, but a name change alone will not regain user trust without radical policy and leadership changes, public relations experts told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Barrington M. Salmon - Facebook may hope rebranding allows it to evade accountability amid recent scandals, but a name change alone will not regain user trust without radical policy and leadership changes, public relations experts told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced that the parent company has adopted the new name "Meta" to focus on building the metaverse. The move comes just as the social media giant has been overwhelmed by bad publicity since a former employee released thousands of pages of documents detailing dangerous and possibly illegal activities including allowing hate groups and disinformation to flourish.

"It strikes me as nondescript, something difficult for people to remember the stories, accusations and scandal that has trailed them," Spotlight PR founder Jennifer Farmer said. "The name has been and changed at the height of public criticism and scrutiny. It is an attempt to evade accountability.... (but) your history will still follow you for a while."

Farmer said the name change is a temporary salve to a wound that will linger and will not heal.

"They will need more than a name change. They will have to do some radical changes to regain people's trust," she said. "I would ask, 'Will there be leadership changes on the bus and leading people off the bus, and not just reshuffling seats?"'

"This reminds me that a lot of people start out wanting to do and continue doing good but with the growth of power and resources, it's even harder to stay on the right track. It's also very important who you surround yourself with," Farmer concluded.

Ivory Communications Founder Lee Ivory said he is not surprised by the move because Facebook is facing the "nightmare of all nightmares" with the documents from their former employee.

"I always liked Facebook and saw it as a harmless way to connect with friends and family but it developed into an almost insidious portal for evil," Ivory said. "Clearly they knew. They can read."

Facebook has to bear much of the blame, Ivory added, considering White supremacists QAnon and the Proud Boys and other hate groups were building up on this platform and proliferated.

"It's very troubling that these groups were allowed to run amok," Ivory said.

Ivory added that not blocking misinformation and disinformation about COVID and vaccines is unforgiveable. Hence, he knew exactly why Facebook decided to rebrand.

"They've gotta do something to change the narrative," Ivory said.

SRB Communications Senior Digital Marketing Manager Catherine McClary said she suspects this rebranding move is an attempt to cover up a veritable hornet's nest of issues, troubles and problems that are vaster and considerably more significant than the public could ever imagine.

McClary said Facebook and other social media entities engage in shady practices but no more so than "Big Brother," referring to the Federal government.

"Honestly, in this digital world, there are so many ways to get information and give data to marketers," she said. "They're not doing anything other companies are doing and it's nothing the government hasn't been doing for years."