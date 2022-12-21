UrduPoint.com

Bidding Farewell To 2022, Realme Fans Gather At The Annual Realme New Year Party

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

Realme - the tech democratizer celebrated a star-studded New Year Party where Gen-Z came in droves

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Dec, 2022) If a brand knows how to bid farewell to 2022 on a high note, it has to be realme. The Gen-Z technology powerhouse brought together all its fans for a star-studded realme New Year Party featuring performances by Asim Azhar, Shamoon Ismail, Kaifi Khalil, Arshmaan Naeem, Bol Jani and others. Set in the picturesque cityscape of Karachi, the party was attended by more than 2,000 people.

realme takes pride in its journey and deeply values its fans as the real assets that the brand has gathered over time. The realme Family, as it is often called, is engaged throughout the year with product campaigns and brand campaigns like the realme Music Party, realme Azadi Cycling Ride, realme Fan Fest and the realme New Year Party, culminating the year on a mesmerizing note.

While this year was especially tough on the smartphone industry, realme took a leap forward by staying true to its essense of Dare to Leap - and energized its fans in Karachi - a city that never sleeps.

People have come to recognize realme New Year Party as an annual gathering of the realme Community amalgamated with headline music acts by leading performers.

As realme completes five years in Pakistan, it has not only become the fastest growing smartphone brand in the country but is also ferociously loved by its fans - a sentiment that is equally reciprocated by the brand in full form.

With 2023 fast approaching, realme wishes to activate its fanbase with many hotly anticipated launches such as the realme C33 and realme 10 Series. Until then, the bond between the brand and its family grows ever stronger.

