Biden Admin. Partners With Internet Providers to Serve Low-Income Households - White House

Daniyal Sohail Published May 09, 2022 | 08:02 PM

The Biden administration has entered into a partnership with 21 high-speed internet providers to offer lower costs to low-income households across the United States, the White House said on Monday

"To ensure the most efficient use of those public Dollars and to deliver maximum cost savings to families, the Biden-Harris administration has secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers - covering more than 80% of the US population across urban, suburban, and rural areas - to either increase speeds or cut prices, making sure they all offer (Affordable Connectivity Program ACP)-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30/month," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The White House pointed out that large providers like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T, which serve numerous US states, and smaller providers like Comporium servicing rural parts of the country, have all signed up on the project.

"The commitments will allow tens of millions of ACP-eligible households to receive high-speed internet at no cost," the White House said.

ACP-eligible families can take advantage of this new program by connecting to GetInternet.gov so they can sign up for ACP and locate internet providers who are participating in the White House program.

The Biden administration is using Federal agencies to reach out to families who receive Pell Grants, Social Security Income or Medicaid to introduce them to the program, the White House added.

