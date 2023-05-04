Biden Admin. Unveils Steps to Address AI-Related Risks to Americans' Rights, Safety

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Biden administration on Thursday announced new measures to protect Americans' rights and safety in response to the development of artificial intelligence and a rise in related risks.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions that will further promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and protect people's rights and safety," the White House said in a fact sheet.

On Thursday, Vice President Harris and senior administration officials will meet with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, microsoft, and OpenAI to underscore the responsibility that companies have to make sure their products are safe before they are deployed or made public, the fact sheet added.

As part of other efforts to promote responsible AI research and development, the US National Science Foundation will announce $140 million in funding to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes. It will bring the total number of such institutions in the country to 25, the White House noted.

In addition, the administration suggested launching public assessments of existing generative AI systems.

The Office of Management and Budget will also release draft policy guidance on the use of AI systems by the US government for public comment, to ensure the Biden administration is "leading by example on mitigating AI risks and harnessing AI opportunities," the fact sheet added.

The new policy steps come as concerns grow over potential harms and risks related to the development of AI capabilities, as well as the need for regulations in the sector.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon's chief digital and Artificial Intelligence officer, Craig Martell, said he is "scared to death" by the potential of generative AI language models, like ChatGPT, for disinformation. Such models do not understand context, and people "will take their words as fact because the models talk authoritatively," he explained.