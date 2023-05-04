UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Unveils Steps To Address AI-Related Risks To Americans' Rights, Safety

Daniyal Sohail Published May 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Biden Admin. Unveils Steps to Address AI-Related Risks to Americans' Rights, Safety

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Biden administration on Thursday announced new measures to protect Americans' rights and safety in response to the development of artificial intelligence and a rise in related risks.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new actions that will further promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and protect people's rights and safety," the White House said in a fact sheet.

On Thursday, Vice President Harris and senior administration officials will meet with the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, microsoft, and OpenAI to underscore the responsibility that companies have to make sure their products are safe before they are deployed or made public, the fact sheet added.

As part of other efforts to promote responsible AI research and development, the US National Science Foundation will announce $140 million in funding to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes. It will bring the total number of such institutions in the country to 25, the White House noted.

In addition, the administration suggested launching public assessments of existing generative AI systems.

The Office of Management and Budget will also release draft policy guidance on the use of AI systems by the US government for public comment, to ensure the Biden administration is "leading by example on mitigating AI risks and harnessing AI opportunities," the fact sheet added.

The new policy steps come as concerns grow over potential harms and risks related to the development of AI capabilities, as well as the need for regulations in the sector.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon's chief digital and Artificial Intelligence officer, Craig Martell, said he is "scared to death" by the potential of generative AI language models, like ChatGPT, for disinformation. Such models do not understand context, and people "will take their words as fact because the models talk authoritatively," he explained.

Related Topics

Budget Pentagon White House Craig Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

41 minutes ago
 Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

3 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.