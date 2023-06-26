Biden Administration Announces Over $40Bln in Broadband Funds - White House

The Biden administration announced it is investing more than $40 billion to improve broadband internet infrastructure throughout the United States, the White House said on Monday

"Today, the Department of Commerce announced funding for each state, territory and the District of Columbia for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program�a $42.

45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce," the White House said in a press release.