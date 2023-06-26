Open Menu

Biden Administration Announces Over $40Bln In Broadband Funds - White House

Daniyal Sohail Published June 26, 2023 | 09:16 PM

The Biden administration announced it is investing more than $40 billion to improve broadband internet infrastructure throughout the United States, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The Biden administration announced it is investing more than $40 billion to improve broadband internet infrastructure throughout the United States, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, the Department of Commerce announced funding for each state, territory and the District of Columbia for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program�a $42.

45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce," the White House said in a press release.

