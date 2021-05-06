UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Believes Social Media Should Do More To Stop Harmful Content - Psaki

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Believes Social Media Should Do More to Stop Harmful Content - Psaki

US President Joe Biden has no comment on Facebook's decision to uphold its ban of former President Donald Trump, but believes that social media platforms are responsible for stopping damaging content and should do more to protect Americans, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden has no comment on Facebook's decision to uphold its ban of former President Donald Trump, but believes that social media platforms are responsible for stopping damaging content and should do more to protect Americans, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"The President's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections," Psaki said during a briefing.

"His view is that there more that needs to be done to ensure that this type of misinformation, disinformation, damaging, sometimes life-threatening information is going out to the American public," Psaki said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Facebook's Oversight Board ruled that the platform can keep blocking Trump's account.

"This is an independent board's decision and we are not going to have any comment on the future of the former President's social media platforms," Psaki said.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook White House Trump All

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

53 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

Govt committed to development, progress of merged ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic, war, climate change fuel food fears

4 minutes ago

Farmer community hails PTI government for launchin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.