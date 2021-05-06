Biden Believes Social Media Should Do More to Stop Harmful Content - Psaki

US President Joe Biden has no comment on Facebook's decision to uphold its ban of former President Donald Trump, but believes that social media platforms are responsible for stopping damaging content and should do more to protect Americans, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden has no comment on Facebook's decision to uphold its ban of former President Donald Trump, but believes that social media platforms are responsible for stopping damaging content and should do more to protect Americans, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"The President's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections," Psaki said during a briefing.

"His view is that there more that needs to be done to ensure that this type of misinformation, disinformation, damaging, sometimes life-threatening information is going out to the American public," Psaki said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Facebook's Oversight Board ruled that the platform can keep blocking Trump's account.

"This is an independent board's decision and we are not going to have any comment on the future of the former President's social media platforms," Psaki said.