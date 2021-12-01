Biden Expands National Space Council to Discuss Climate Change, Education - Order

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he issued an executive order to extend the National Space Council in order to discuss issues like climate change, emerging technologies and education

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he issued an executive order to extend the National Space Council in order to discuss issues like climate change, emerging technologies and education.

"This order sets forth the Council's membership, duties and responsibilities," Biden said in the executive order.

The cabinet-level National Space Council, presided by the US Vice President, will now include the secretaries of Education, Labor, Agriculture and Interior. Biden also added the national climate adviser to be a member as well.

"The Council shall advise and assist the President on space policy and strategy," the executive order said.

Members are expected to meet at least once per year to review, develop and provide recommendations on space policy and strategy, coordinate their implementation and provide advice on any aspect concerning space, the order added.