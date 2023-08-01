Open Menu

Biden Orders Keeping US Space Command Headquarters In Colorado - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail Published August 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Biden Orders Keeping US Space Command Headquarters in Colorado - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) President Joe Biden put an end to more than two years of consideration of whether to move the Space Command headquarters and decided to keep it in Colorado, thus canceling former President Donald Trump's decision to move it to the state of Alabama, Defense Department spokesperson Patrick Ryder announced on Monday.

"Today, following a thorough and deliberate evaluation process, and after consultation with Secretary Austin and weighing the input of senior military leaders, President Biden notified the Department of Defense that he has selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location of the US Space Command Headquarters," Ryder said in a statement.

The decision has already sparked criticism from members of Congress representing the state of Alabama. Senator Katie Britt in a statement condemned Biden's move and called it a decision that put politics first and not national security interests.

US congressman and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Mike Rogers also called Biden's decision political, adding that the fight is "far from over."

Since 1987, the US Space Command has been headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, but in his final days in January 2021, Trump decided to move the Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

During Trump's administration, the US Air Force named Redstone Arsenal as the new headquarters site for the US Space Command, citing the high-tech workforce, schools, and infrastructure in Huntsville, also known as "Rocket City," hosting NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center as well as the Army's Redstone Arsenal.

Related Topics

Army Trump Huntsville Colorado Springs Austin SITE January Congress From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

2 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

2 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

2 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

2 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

2 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

2 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

2 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

2 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology