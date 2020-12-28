Biden Says Launching Digital Strategy Unit to Communicate 'Honestly' With Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday that his transition team has launched a 12-member digital strategy unit to communicate "transparently and honestly" with the American people on issues of growing importance such as the novel coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday that his transition team has launched a 12-member digital strategy unit to communicate "transparently and honestly" with the American people on issues of growing importance such as the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Communicating transparently and honestly with the American people is one of the most important responsibilities of a President," Biden said in a statement as he unveiled his White House Office of Digital Strategy. "This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways."

The digital strategy unit is led by Platform Manager Brendan Cohen, Digital Strategy Director Rob Flaherty and Deputy Directors Rebecca Rinkevich and Christian Tom.

Other members cover additional positions, including in the roles of digital partnerships manager, platforms director, content director and digital engagement director.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in the statement that digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We're building a team to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans. With much of our lives online, it is critical for this administration's digital efforts to be inclusive and extensive," Harris said.

The US authorities have reported that more than 19 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since January and more than 330,000 have died.