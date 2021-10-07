Biden Supports Reforms of Internet Platforms to Make Them Transparent - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden supports reforming section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make internet platforms accountable for the harm they cause by providing web services to their users in addition to antitrust and privacy reforms, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"He (Biden) has been a strong supporter of fundamental reforms to achieve that goal (of making internet platforms accountable for the harm they cause). This includes Section 230 reforms. It also includes privacy and antitrust reforms as well as more transparency," Psaki said at a press briefing. "Yes, more needs to be done, reform should happen. We also need to do more on privacy and antitrust and certainly watching (Facebook whistleblower's) testimony yesterday raised a lot of those issues again for people."