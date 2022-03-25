UrduPoint.com

Biden, Von Der Leyen Pledge To Combat Digital Ways Of Evading Russia Sanctions

Daniyal Sohail Published March 25, 2022 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a joint statement pledged deeper collaboration to combat use of digital assets to evade the sanctions on Russia.

"We intend to announce deeper collaboration to combat the illicit use of digital assets, including their potential misuse in evading multilateral sanctions imposed in response to Russia's unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine. Together, we intend to deepen our shared commitment to advance anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism for digital assets, consistent with the Financial Action Task Force standards," the joint statement said on Thursday.

The United States and the European Union will expedite and increase sharing of financial intelligence on illicit use of digital assets, according to the statement.

