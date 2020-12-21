UrduPoint.com
Biden's Advisers Stress Importance Of Space Cooperation With China - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:20 AM

Biden's Advisers Stress Importance of Space Cooperation With China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Advisers to US President-elect Joe Biden think it is important for Washington to cooperate with Beijing in the space exploration sphere, Politico reports.

According to the majority of nearly two dozen former astronauts, government officials and space experts interviewed by Politico, the US could lose its top positions in the sphere of space exploration if it completely refuses to cooperate with China.

Biden's advisers say that space cooperation between the US and China could reduce tensions between the two countries and decrease the likelihood of a "destabilizing space race."

Earlier this month, China successfully completed its Chang'e 5 lunar sample return mission, becoming the third country in human history after the United States and the Soviet Union to successfully perform such a mission.

