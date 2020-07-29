Big Tech companies’ CEOs  due before US congress today to testify

(@fidahassanain)

Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alpabet and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook will appear before the US congress for explanation and oath.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of four tech companies Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google would appear before the US congress to testify amid rising concerns over Big Tech dominance here on Wednesday.

Tim Cook of Apple, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alpabet and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook would appear before the US congress for explanation and oath.

According to the latest reports, Mark Zuckerberg would apprise the US congress about the functioning of the Facebook. He would testify that the the internet giant would not have succeeded without US laws fostering competition, but that the rules of the internet were now required to be updated.

“Facebook is an American Company which I must say a proudly American company,” said Zuckerberg in his prepared remarks just before closely-watched House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Facebook would not have been successful without the US laws that encourage competition and innovation,” said the Facebook CEO, acknowledging concerns about the size and the perceived powers that these companies have.

“I just called for updated rules and regulations for the internet and that is the reason I call for a more active role for the governments,” said Mark Zukercberg.

The Tech companies CEOs are going to testify before the US congress when less than 100 days were left from US elections.

Zuckerberg further remarked: “We believe in values — democracy, competition, inclusion and free expression — that the American economy was built on,”. He went on to say that many other tech companies shared these values but there was no guarantee their values would win out.