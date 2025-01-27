Bill Gates Calls Divorce Biggest Mistake Of His Life
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:06 PM
Microsoft co-founder says divorce was biggest regret of his life, painful and difficult for him and Malinda
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) microsoft co-founder and one of the world's richest individuals Bill Gates has termed his divorce as the biggest mistake of his life.
According to the international media reports, Bill Gates stated in a statement that the divorce was the biggest regret of his life and was painful and difficult for both him and Melinda.
He further said that he had hoped their marriage would be as successful as that of his parents, who were together for 45 years.
“When I met Melinda, I was already successful, but I became even more successful when we were together,” he added.
It may be mentioned here that Melinda had previously described her divorce from Bill Gates as “difficult” and “painful”.
Bill Gates and Melinda French ended their 27-year marriage in 2021.
