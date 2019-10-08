UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bill On Blocking E-Mail, Messengers Users Introduced In State Duma - Russian Lawmaker

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

Bill on Blocking E-Mail, Messengers Users Introduced in State Duma - Russian Lawmaker

A bill allowing to block users of e-mail and messenger services disseminating information prohibited in Russia has been submitted to the lower house of parliament, a senior Russian lawmaker told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) A bill allowing to block users of e-mail and messenger services disseminating information prohibited in Russia has been submitted to the lower house of parliament, a senior Russian lawmaker told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Amendments have been made to the Administrative Code of Russia that introduce the corresponding administrative responsibility of the providers of the e-mail services," Andrei Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional law in the upper house and a co-author of the bill, said.

"At the same time, the bill revises the provisions of the law on messenger services that deal with the blocking of correspondence. For example, it is more effective to fully block the user access to service rather than to block specific messages," the lawmaker stressed.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Same

Recent Stories

Central Punjab salvage draw in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago

Experts for effective measures to minimize earthqu ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue Outbreak: Citizens demand extensive fogging ..

2 minutes ago

Draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy to develo ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh Gives Green Light to Talks to Boost Russia' ..

2 minutes ago

Batsmen survive to earn draw for Balochistan

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.