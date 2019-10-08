Bill on Blocking E-Mail, Messengers Users Introduced in State Duma - Russian Lawmaker

A bill allowing to block users of e-mail and messenger services disseminating information prohibited in Russia has been submitted to the lower house of parliament, a senior Russian lawmaker told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Amendments have been made to the Administrative Code of Russia that introduce the corresponding administrative responsibility of the providers of the e-mail services," Andrei Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional law in the upper house and a co-author of the bill, said.

"At the same time, the bill revises the provisions of the law on messenger services that deal with the blocking of correspondence. For example, it is more effective to fully block the user access to service rather than to block specific messages," the lawmaker stressed.