Bill On Censorship-Related Sanctions On Foreign Websites Submitted To Russian Parliament

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:32 PM

Bill on Censorship-Related Sanctions on Foreign Websites Submitted to Russian Parliament

The bill on sanctions that foreign online platforms would face over censorship against Russian media outlets was submitted to the lower house of the federal parliament on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The bill on sanctions that foreign online platforms would face over censorship against Russian media outlets was submitted to the lower house of the Federal parliament on Thursday. The possible restrictions that the online platforms could face include blocking, traffic slowdown and administrative fines.

According to the draft legislation, foreign online platforms would face sanctions not only for racial, national or political criteria-based censorship against Russian media outlets and Russians, but also for restricting access to socially significant information on the Russian territory.

"After consultations with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the prosecutor general will be able to label owners of online resources as those allowing discrimination against Russian media," the explanatory note read.

Owners of such online platforms would be recognized as people engaged in violations of basic rights and freedoms.

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, will be running a list of owners of websites that are involved in censorship.

Under the draft legislation, sanctions would be lifted after an online platform abandons censorship and briefs Roskomnadzor on this step.

