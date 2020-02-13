Bill Proposed to Protect US Consumers From Misuse of New Facial Technology - Senators

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) New legislation introduced in Congress seeks to protect the privacy of US consumers from excessive surveillance and over-policing by using new facial recognition computer technology, Senator Jeff Merkley said in a press release.

"[T]he 'Ethical Use of Facial Recognition Act' would safeguard Americans' right to privacy by instituting a moratorium on all Federal governmental use of the technology until Congress passes legislation outlining specific uses for the data," the release said on Wednesday evening.

Merkley and Senator Cory Booker introduced the proposed new legislation to protect the privacy of consumers from rapidly advancing facial recognition technology and data collection practices that heighten the risk of over-surveillance and over-policing, the release said.

"Facial recognition technology has been demonstrated to be often inaccurate - misidentifying and disproportionately targeting women and people of color... Congress must work to set the rules of the road for the responsible use of this technology by the federal government," Booker said in the release.

Congress has an important responsibility to make sure that the US federal government did not abuse emerging technology in ways that violate Americans' right to privacy or that disproportionately and wrongfully single out Americans of color, Merkley said.