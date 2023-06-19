Blinken Says Not in US Interest to Provide China With Nuclear-Capable Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Providing China with technologies that Beijing can use in its nuclear program is not in the US interest, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"What is clearly in our interests is to make sure that certain specific technologies that China may be using to, for example, advance its very opaque nuclear weapons program, to build hypersonic missiles, to use technology that may have repressive purposes - it's not in our interest to provide that technology to China," Blinken at a press conference in Beijing following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

At the same time, Blinken said he stressed his position in meetings in Beijing that it is not in the US interest to break off relations with China. On the contrary, China's great economic success is in Washington's interest because it benefits greatly when other countries grow, especially some of the world's largest economies, he said.