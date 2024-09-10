Blocking Of Illegal VPNs In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 04:44 PM
Recent news circulating in media about PTA to block VPNs, it is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 Sep, 2024) Recent news circulating in media about PTA to block VPNs, it is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan. However, PTA is encouraging all IT companies, software houses, free lancers and banks etc.
to register their IPs for using VPNs so that in case of any disruption the internet services to these entities are not affected.
VPN Registration is a “one window operation” available at PTA and PSEB websites that takes 2 to 3 days and is free of cost.
To ensure uninterrupted and secure online business please register your VPN at https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk
Recent Stories
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
More Stories From Technology
-
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32,999 Only1 hour ago
-
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity6 days ago
-
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers6 days ago
-
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever international Dragons of Paki ..6 days ago
-
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; Savings Pockets wins ..6 days ago
-
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation7 days ago
-
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realme brings Industry-fi ..7 days ago
-
X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature11 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Carbon Energy Storage a ..12 days ago
-
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mines App12 days ago
-
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan!12 days ago
-
WhatsApp plans to improve video call experience by introducing AR feature15 days ago