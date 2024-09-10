Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Recent news circulating in media about PTA to block VPNs, it is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 Sep, 2024) Recent news circulating in media about PTA to block VPNs, it is clarified that VPNs are not being blocked in Pakistan. However, PTA is encouraging all IT companies, software houses, free lancers and banks etc.

to register their IPs for using VPNs so that in case of any disruption the internet services to these entities are not affected.

VPN Registration is a “one window operation” available at PTA and PSEB websites that takes 2 to 3 days and is free of cost.

To ensure uninterrupted and secure online business please register your VPN at https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk